AB6IX display light and energetic moves in the choreography spoiler for ‘Cherry’

On September 17th, Brand New Music drew attention by releasing a choreography spoiler video for the title song 'CHERRY' of the 2nd regular album 'MO'COMPLETE' through their official social media channels. AB6IX members, who wore vivid color suits against the sunny background, showed a dynamic and energetic performance to the exciting beat.

The title song 'Cherry' is an exciting punk pop genre song with funny lyrics that compare dreams or favorite objects to cherries. Recently, Daehwi Lee, who has solidified his position as a producer by working on the final song of 'PRODUCE 101 JAPAN', and Brand New Music's New Wave Producer On the Road co-produced, along with Park Woojin's rap making, further deepened AB6IX's unique color. can take a peek at

Meanwhile, AB6IX's new album 'More Complete' will be released at 2:30 pm IST on September 27th, and the comeback showcase will be broadcast live through the global fandom platform Universe at 3:30 pm IST on the same day.

AB6IX was the fourth runner of 'TEN PROJECT', the label single project of their label Brand New Music, and remakes Verbal Jint's 'Unmistakable'. The fourth single 'Walkin’ In The Rain' of the single project 'TEN PROJECT' to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Brand New Music's founding is Verbal Jint's representative hit song released in 2013. It received a lot of love, swept various music charts domestically.

Brand New Music's hit producing team, Bombastic, produced and reborn as a funky, grooved disco track. In particular, the AB6IX version of this 'Unbumbled' is particularly, with Bombastic and AB6IX's Lee Daehwi, adding new parts that are not in the original song. It provided a fresh fun and charm that is different from the original song.

