AB6IX gear up to spill their true feelings in the colourful MV teaser for ‘Cherry’

AB6IX released the music video teaser for the title song 'CHERRY' of the new album 'MO' COMPLETE', making fans' hearts flutter. Brand New Music released a music video teaser video for 'CHERRY', the title song of AB6IX's second full-length album 'MO' COMPLETE', which will be released on September 27th, through AB6IX's official social media channels at 8:30 pm IST on September 23rd. , AB6IX caught the eye with its unique bright energy in the video full of teen mood.

In the bright and colorful teaser video with a retro sensibility as a whole, the AB6IX members sat side by side wearing school uniforms from the beginning and focused their attention with their youthful charm reminiscent of the protagonist of a youth movie. They even showed off the refreshing performance of the relaxed and unique 'AB6IX table', leaving a short but strong impression. The title song 'CHERRY' is a punk pop track created by the all-around composer Lee Dae-hwi and Brand New Music's New Wave Producer On the Road.

On September 22nd, Brand New Music released a mood trailer for the title song 'CHERRY' of AB6IX's 2nd full album 'MO' COMPLETE' through the official social media handles. The released video contains the image of the 4 members of AB6IX with a cheerful and refreshing teen concept, along with an image that looks like flipping through a graduation album with the words '2021 AB6IX HIGH SCHOOL'.

Meanwhile, AB6IX (Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin, Lee Dae-hwi)'s second full-length album 'MO' COMPLETE' will be released at 2:30 pm IST on September 27th, and the global fandom platform 'UNIVERSE' at 3:30 pm IST on the same day. The comeback showcase will be broadcast live.

