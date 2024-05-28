AB6IX members Kim Dong Hyun and Lee Dae Hwi launch personal Instagram accounts; Check out their FIRST posts

Exciting update for AB6IX fans as two members of the group are now on Instagram! AB6IX, the South Korean boy band under Brand New Music, just saw Kim Dong Hyun and Lee Dae Hwi launching their personal Instagram accounts.

AB6IX already has their official group account on Instagram, but on May 29, they shared thrilling news: Kim Dong Hyun and Lee Dae Hwi have stepped into the Instagram world with their personal accounts.

Kim Dong Hyun made a charming debut on Instagram with his very first post—sitting on the sidewalk in a denim ensemble, exuding those perfect boyfriend vibes as he strikes a pose for the camera. Meanwhile, Lee Dae Hwi opted for a different vibe, donning a casual shirt and jeans, posing in front of a sleek black backdrop, crouching down with a hand on the cheek for a cool and composed shot.

More about AB6IX

AB6IX, currently comprising four members—Jeon Woong, Kim Dong Hyun, Park Woo Jin, and Lee Dae Hwi—marked a significant change when former leader Lim Young Min departed from the group, an announcement made on June 8, 2020. Their journey began on May 22, 2019, with the release of their debut EP titled B.

AB6IX, short for Absolute Six, symbolizes the culmination of Brand New Boys, achieving absolute completeness through the union of the five members and their fandom. It embodies a transcendental symbol, representing not just the group, but also the fandom, poised to chart new horizons for Brand New Music. In essence, it stands for Above BrandNew Six, signifying their elevated status and potential.

AB6IX's eighth EP, The Future is Ours: Found, hit the shelves on January 22, 2024. This EP, featuring five tracks, is led by the pop-rock anthem Grab Me, serving as the lead single.

On September 19, 2019, AB6IX was honored with the official appointment as the newest ambassadors for the Korea Scout Association. Then, on February 20, 2020, they took on another significant role as public relations ambassadors for the Youth Cyber Violence Prevention Education Program, in collaboration with Samsung Group, Green Tree Foundation, and Social Welfare Community Chest.

