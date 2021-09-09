AB6IX reveals intriguing photos for comeback album MO’ COMPLETE

AB6IX is gearing up for a superhit comeback! On September 9 KST the boy group revealed two sets of teaser images for their comeback album ‘MO’ COMPLETE’ arriving on September 27 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). AB6IX made their previous comeback in April this year with their fourth mini-album ‘MO’ COMPLETE: HAVE A DREAM’.

In the first set of teaser images, the members wore pastel coloured suits, looking absolutely captivating while flaunting their impeccable visuals. All the members posed against a bright orange background.

Here is the first set of teaser photos for ‘MO’ COMPLETE’.

The next teaser images showed all the members wearing school uniforms, posing in spectacles while studying in a library.

Here is the second set of teaser photos for ‘MO’ COMPLETE’.

Prior to this, AB6IX also revealed a schedule for the comeback.

AB6IX is a boy group formed by Brand New Music. The group currently consists of four members: Jeon Woong, Kim Dong Hyun, Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi. The group debuted with five members, however, the leader Lim Young Min departed from the group on June 8, 2020.

The boys debuted on May 22, 2019, with their first EP titled 'B:COMPLETE' which contains seven tracks, combining the works from all five members, coming from very different musical backgrounds. They have been producing incredible music ever since leading to their global fame.

It will be interesting to see what the boys bring to the table with this much-awaited comeback album.

Are you excited for AB6IX’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.