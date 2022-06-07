AB6IX’s Donghyun was found with his rumoured girlfriend by a fan; Agency releases official statement

Earlier, on Twitter and several online communities, pictures of a late-night date between AB6IX’s Donghyun and an anonymous woman were posted. The author of the article posted a photo with the caption, "I saw AB6IX's Kim Donghyun with a woman in Apgujeong." The published photo shows a woman Donghyun standing on the street in the middle of the night.

As this photo spread, some netizens speculated that it was Donghyun as the clothes he wore at the time he was leaving after a fan meeting and the man in the photo match. However, the agency dismissed the dating rumors by drawing a line about the woman in the photo as a friend.

Brand New Music, the management company, told a South Korean media outlet on June 7th, "It is true that Donghyun met friends from his hometown after a dinner party. He was about to go home after a meeting with his friends, and after seeing his friends off, he also took a taxi home."

Some fans reacted to the post saying that they were “disappointed at him for going on a date right after the fan meeting” or “he should have at least changed out of his clothes before going out so as to not hurt the sentiments of the fans.” While others said, “donghyun doesn't owe us any explanation after all. who he will meet is none of our business, whether it is a friend or a girlfriend. I felt bad that he had to clear this up because of some immature people who made this a big deal and threw hate at him.”

Donghyun is known for his participation in the reality competition show ‘Produce 101 Season 2’. He later debuted as a part of the musical duo, MXM. He is now a member of South Korean boy group AB6IX. He recently was one of male leads in a web series called ‘Fling at Convenience Store’.He also sang the soundtrack for the series, which was co-produced by him. In April 2021, Donghyun starred in the SBS television series ‘Let Me Be Your Knight’. He played the role of Woo Ga On, the keyboardist and youngest member of LUNA.

