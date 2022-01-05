AB6IX show off their various charms in the contrasting concept photos for ‘Complete with You’

Brand New Music released the concept photo of the special album 'COMPLETE WITH YOU' on AB6IX's official social media handles on January 5th. It created a different atmosphere. In a bright concept, he showed a comfortable appearance and also radiated a soft charm.

A dark concept was also introduced. They showed off their charisma in an old-fashioned suit. It foreshadowed a figure full of maturity. Each member's solo songs are also included in 'Complete With You'. An official said, "It is filled with more colorful music than ever before." AB6IX will hold a concert in Seoul from January 15th to the 16th. Before the release of the album, the song will be presented to the fans first. AB6IX will release their new album 'Complete With You' on major music sites at 2:30 pm IST on January 17th.

AB6IX debuted on May 22 with their debut EP B:Complete and its lead single ‘Breathe’. They held their debut showcase on the same day at Olympic Hall. This album contains seven tracks, combining the works from all five members, coming from very different musical backgrounds.On July 27, AB6IX held their first fan meeting, called ‘1st ABNEW,’ in Singapore at The Star Theatre to celebrate the release of their debut EP ‘B:Complete’.

On September 24, AB6IX collaborated with Lizzo on a remix of her song ‘Truth Hurts’ originally released in 2017.On October 7, AB6IX released their first studio album 6ixense and its lead single ‘Blind for Love’. The album peaked at #30 on Billboard's Social 50 Chart on October 15 after being on there for 4 weeks. On November 9, the group held their first solo concert titled ‘6ixense’ in South Korea at Olympic Gymnastics Arena.

ALSO READ: B.I becomes the first Korean artist to feature in the GRAMMYs Global Spin series

Join‌ ‌'The‌ ‌celebration‌ ‌of‌ ‌K-world'‌ ‌with‌ ‌'The‌ ‌HallyuTalk‌ ‌Awards'.‌ ‌Make‌ ‌your‌ ‌favourites‌ ‌win‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌fiercest‌ ‌Hallyu‌ ‌battle‌ ‌here.‌ ‌‌ ‌

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.