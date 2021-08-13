AB6IX sings a funky rendition of ‘Walkin’ In The Rain’ for Brand New Music’s ‘TEN PROJECT’

AB6IX is the fourth runner of 'TEN PROJECT', the label single project of their label Brand New Music, and remakes Verbal Jint's 'Unmistakable'. The fourth single 'Walkin’ In The Rain' of the single project 'TEN PROJECT' to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Brand New Music's founding is Verbal Jint's representative hit song released in 2013. It received a lot of love, swept various music charts domestically.

Brand New Music's hit producing team, Bombastic, produced and reborn as a funky, grooved disco track. In particular, the AB6IX version of this 'Unbumbled' is particularly, with Bombastic and AB6IX's Lee Daehwi, adding new parts that are not in the original song. It provided a fresh fun and charm that is different from the original song.

The visualiser had a simple concept- black and white film, simple lighting and no choreography- instead, they had the members sing, rap and just walk around which gave it that impact. The song was funky and groovy. It had the 70-80s disco instrumental which has become popular once again due to songs like BTS’ Dynamite, GFriend’s Mago, ONEUS’ Black Mirror etc. They were dressed in simple sheer black and white embroidered shirts and fitted pants- with light makeup and clean hairstyles. They created a mysterious and alluring atmosphere with intense stares and set facial expressions. It was definitely an enjoyable song, ‘perfect for end of work day dance playlist’.

AB6IX is a boy group formed by Brand New Music. The group currently consists of four members: Jeon Woong (Main Vocalist, Lead Dancer), Kim Dong-hyun (Lead Vocalist, Visual), Park Woo-jin (Main Rapper, Main Dancer) and Lee Dae-hwi (Lead Dancer, Lead Vocalist, Centre, Maknae). Former leader Lim Young-min's departure from the group was announced on June 8, 2020. The group debuted on May 22, 2019, with their first EP titled B:Complete.

ALSO READ: JTBC announces Hidden Track Special Concert in July; Lineup includes top groups like Weeekly, A.C.E & more

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the new single? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.