AB6IX surprises fans by unveiling a teaser poster for the upcoming special album releasing on THIS date

Brand New Music unexpectedly released a teaser poster for the special album 'COMPLETE WITH YOU' to be released on the 17th through AB6IX's official social media handles on January 1st. They decorated the background and stimulated the curiosity of the viewers.

This album 'COMPLETE WITH YOU', which is the title of the same name as AB6IX's solo concert scheduled to be held on January 15th and 16th, is special to fans as it contains the meaning that 'AB6IX becomes the most complete only with the fans'. It is expected to be a gift, and attention is focused on what kind of songs and performances AB6IX, which is loved by K-pop fans around the world for its excellent skills and colorful charms, will perform in this album.

AB6IX is a South Korean boy group formed by Brand New Music. The group currently consists of four members: Jeon Woong, Kim Dong Hyun, Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi. Former leader Lim Young Min's departure from the group was announced on June 8, 2020.The group debuted on May 22, 2019, with their first EP titled ‘B:Complete’. On June 8 of 2020, Brand New Music announced that Young-min will be leaving the group following his DUI. As a result, the group's comeback with their second EP ‘Vivid’ and its lead single ‘The Answer’, originally scheduled for June 8, was postponed to June 29.

Meanwhile, the special album 'COMPLETE WITH YOU' of AB6IX will be released at 2:30 pm IST on January 17th, and reservation sales will start from January 3rd through various online music sites.

What do you think of the teaser poster? Let us know in the comments below.