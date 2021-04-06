AB6IX teases fans with COMEBACK news; drops teaser for their 4th EP

On April 6, AB6IX took to Twitter to announce their fourth EP comeback album. Read on to know more!

It’s time to gear up for another comeback! WIth multiple bands already lining up their comeback, AB6IX now joins the list too. The four-member group is all set to make a comeback towards the end of April with their fourth album titled, MO’ COMPLETE: HAVE A DREAM.

Known to have great potential and release groovy songs, AB6IX released a teaser date announcing the comeback and date of the album’s release. The teaser looks mysterious and haunting as we see a dark forest illuminated by a light at a distance. We also see red ribbons tied to certain things that light up at certain places - giving the teaser an eerie vibe. The album is scheduled to release on April 26 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser below:

This also shows how the quartet has been working really hard even during the lockdown as they released their repackaged album ‘SALUTE : A NEW HOME’ just 3 months back, in January 2021. The group originally consisted of five members, Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin, Lee Dae-hwi and leader Lim Young Min debuted in 2019. However, Young Min left the group after his DUI incident in June 2020.

Their debut EP ‘B: Complete’ ranked second on the Gaon Chart after its release in May 2019. Their other albums include ‘Vivid’ with the title track ‘The Answer’ and their recent repackaged album ‘Salute’ that has six tracks. They even recently shared the same stage as Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO and others at KCON:TACT 3 where they performed their hit track, ‘Stay Young’.

How excited are you for the comeback? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×