AB6IX unveils a snappy and bright mood sampler for the awaited comeback ‘Cherry’

On the 22nd, Brand New Music released a mood trailer for the title song 'CHERRY' of AB6IX's 2nd full album 'MO' COMPLETE' through the official social media handles. The released video contains the image of the 4 members of AB6IX with a cheerful and refreshing teen concept, along with an image that looks like flipping through a graduation album with the words '2021 AB6IX HIGH SCHOOL'.

This is a refreshing and pleasant atmosphere that is quite different from the series of albums that emphasized powerful charisma with a series of albums including the title song 'CLOSE' of the fourth EP 'MO' COMPLETE: HAVE A DREAM' released in April.

AB6IX's new title song 'CHERRY' is an exciting punk pop genre song with funny lyrics that compares a dream or favorite object to a cherry. On the other hand, AB6IX (Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin, Lee Dae-hwi) will release their 2nd regular album 'MO' COMPLETE' at 2:30 pm IST on September 27th, and take official steps as a comeback showcase to be held on the global fandom platform 'UNIVERSE' at 3:30 pm IST on the same day.

AB6IX is a boy group formed by Brand New Music. The group currently consists of four members: Jeon Woong, Kim Dong-hyun, Park Woo-jin and Lee Dae-hwi. Former leader Lim Young-min's departure from the group was announced on June 8, 2020. The group debuted on May 22, 2019, with their first EP titled B:Complete. On April 26, AB6IX released their fourth EP ‘Mo' Complete: Have a Dream' and its lead single ‘Close’.On May 24, AB6IX released the promotional single ‘Gemini’ through Universe Music for the mobile application, Universe.

