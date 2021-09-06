AB6IX welcomes fans to the cutting edge world of ‘MO’ COMPLETE’ with logo motion teaser

AB6IX is ready to take fans on a thrilling ride with its second full-length album titled ‘MO’ COMPLETE’. The album is set to release on September 27 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). On September 6, the group revealed an intriguing ‘Logo Motion’ teaser for the same.

The video filled with computer graphics started with revealing the group’s debut album’s name ‘B: COMPLETE’ followed by the debut title song ‘BREATHE’ and finally, the name of the upcoming album ‘ MO’ COMPLETE’. It seems like the album will link back to the group’s debut.

Here’s the interesting ‘Logo Motion’ teaser for ‘MO’ COMPLETE’.

AB6IX debuted in 2019 under Brand New Music as a five-piece boy group, however, the former leader Lim Young Min left the group in June 2020. At present, there are four members in the group- Jeon Woong, Kim Dong Hyun, Park Woo Jin and Lee Dae Hwi.

The boy group made their previous comeback in April this year with the fourth mini-album ‘MO’ COMPLETE: HAVE A DREAM’. The title song ‘CLOSE’ is a song that revolves around believing in oneself. The song was composed and written by Park Woo Jin himself. In fact, the members participated in the writing and composing of all the five songs on the album, including ‘LULULALA’, ‘MERRY-GO-ROUND’ and ‘A LONG WINTER’.

Recently, AB6IX’s member Kim Dong Hyuk was announced to be a part of the upcoming SBS drama ‘I’ll Be Your Night’ alongside NU’EST’s JR and Lee Jun Young.

