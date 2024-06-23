AB6IX's Find YOU concerts on June 24, 26 in Milan and Madrid cancelled; Paris, London schedules remain unchanged

AB6IX have cancelled their fan concert Find YOU in Madrid and Milan which were scheduled for June 24 and 26 due to unforeseen circumstances. FAN CONCERT Find YOU in Europe was supposed to commence on June 24 in Madrid, Spain followed by Milan, Italy on June 26. Though the shows in Madrid and Milan have been cancelled, the schedules in Paris and London will remain unchanged.

AB6IX cancels concert in Madrid and Milan

On June 22, concert promoter LiveAct announced that AB6IX's concerts in Milan and Madrid have been cancelled. They apologized and stated that the 2024 AB6IX FAN CONCERT Find YOU in Madrid and Milan scheduled on June 24th and 26th has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

They apologized once more for announcing the cancellation so close to the show dates and for the inconvenience caused. They explained that all tickets for the Madrid and Milan concerts would be fully refunded after the fans fill out the refund forms which need to be submitted before 23:59 KST 31 July 2024. All refunds will be processed by 31 Aug 2024.

The promoters furthered that the concerts in Paris and London on June 28 and 29 will proceed as scheduled. They also assured that the North American tour in July will take place as planned.

More about AB6IX

AB6IX was formed by Brand New Music and currently consists of four members including Jeon Woong, Kim Dong Hyun, Park Woojin and Lee Daehwi. The group debuted in May 2019 with the extended playlist B: Complete.

Members Kim Dong Hyun, Park Woojin and Lee Daehwi participated in Produce 101 Season 2 before joining the group. Woojin and Daehwi also made it to the top 10 and became a part of the temporary group Wanna One.

AB6IX is known for tracks like Breath, Grab Me and more.

