Abhay 2 actor Vaishnavi Ganatra ‘feels blessed’ to have worked with Kunal Kemmu: I observed & learnt from him

'Hamariwali Good News' actress Vaishnavi Ganatra feels blessed to share screen space with Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu in popular web series 'Abhay 2'.

She says: "Watching a good actor is the best way to learn. I observed and learnt from Kunal Kemmu sir throughout the shoot of 'Abhay 2'. He reprises his role as the brilliant investigating officer, 'Abhay Pratap Singh'. The intensity that I've seen him put in each one of his scenes left me awestruck. As a child artiste, I feel these are exactly the things that you absorb from your senior co-actors. And adopting them can help you a lot. I've had a remarkably wonderful time shooting for this web series."

Recalling her experience of shooting along with Kunal, Vaishnavi added: "Every person is a new door to a whole different world and I was fortunate enough to work with Kunal sir. I made it a point to go to the shoot in spite of it being an off day for me.

"The only reason I went on my off days to the set was to observe and learn from him. He always came prepared to the shoot with his lines well-rehearsed. It gave me a lot of inspiration seeing a renowned actor like him ready for a shot whenever it was called. It is said that an actor's best education is on the job and that is what I realised on the sets of 'Abhay 2'."

Vaishnavi Ganatra appears as Aanchal Mishra in the television show 'Hamariwali Good News'.

