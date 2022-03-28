Abhay 3: Tanuj Virwani opens up about his role in the upcoming web series

Actor Tanuj Virwani is all set to be seen in the crime thriller 'Abhay 3'. It also features Kunal Kemmu and Divya Aggarwal in key roles. The actor who has been part of shows such as 'Inside Edge 3', 'Illegal 2', 'Cartel' and 'Kamathipura', is willing to give his best for his recent project.

Talking about the show the actor reveals: "I have been a fan of the show. I love these psychological crime thrillers and I was hoping to get something in this genre. I was very happy when the makers approached me for 'Abhay.' 'Abhay' almost didn't work out because of dates and look continuity as I was simultaneously shooting for other shows. I just got lucky because another show which I was doing got postponed and that helped me shoot for 'Abhay'."

Abhay also stars Divya Agarwal, his co-star from the successful show 'Cartel'.

Tanuj was looking forward to working with her again and shares: "Divya and I have worked on 'Cartel' together. She has been a buddy and is a dear friend of mine. It was awesome to collaborate with her on something completely different from what we have done before. 'Cartel' was released last year and has done really well. She won 'Bigg Boss'. We had a lot to catch up on. We are both very chatty as people and had a blast shooting Abhay."

'Abhay ' is all set to stream on ZEE5 from April 8.

