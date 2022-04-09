Abhay 3 Twitter Review: Fans love Kunal Kemmu’s ‘nail biting performance’; Hail Divya Agarwal, Vijay Raaz

The third installment of the Kunal Kemmu-led thriller action series Abhay 3 premiered on an OTT platform yesterday. The previous two seasons had received positive responses from viewers, and ever since the trailer of the third season dropped, fans have been excited to watch how Abhay Pratap Singh’s world unfolds this time around. Directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Zee Studios, Abhay S3 stars Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, and Nidhi Singh in returning roles, and Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Vidya Malvade, Tanuj Virwani, and Divya Agarwal as the new cast members. The wait is now over, as the series is streaming on an OTT platform.

It has only been a day since the new season of Abhay 3 is out, and netizens are already out with their verdict on Twitter! Well, viewers have loved the season, especially Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz’s and Divya Agarwal’s performances. On user wrote, “@Divyakitweet in #Abhay3 is just incredible I mean that attitude OMG ! Killed it n howww She has lived Harleen so amazing so effortlessly seems as her second skin! Hate you Harleen! But Love you the most D! This is just the beginning @ZEE5Premium #DivyaAgarwal.” Another fan tweeted, “Just Finished Watching #Abhay3 !!.All I can say is the Best Crime Thriller Series and is highly underrated.Nail biting performance by @kunalkemmu & the entire Cast and Kudos to the mastermind @kenghosh for delivering one more Best Series!!.Want Season 4 ASAP!!”

Take a look at what Twitterati have to say about Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 3:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kunal Kemmu was all praises for Vijay Raaz’s act in the series, with whom he had shared screen space in the film Lootcase before. He said, “We have a lot of new characters including Vijay Raaz, who I love as an actor. And it's so different from the last time we interacted which was for Loot Case. His part in Abhay is I think something that I've never seen him play before. So, it was very interesting working with him,” he added.

ALSO READ: Abhay Season 3 Review: Kunal Kemmu delivers an earnest performance in this slow burn thriller