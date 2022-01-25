Abhay 3: Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade to play antagonist in Kunal Kemmu’s crime thriller

Kunal Kemmu’s popular crime thriller Abhay has been quite popular among the audience since its first installment. The show has won millions of hearts with its plotline and the viewers have been eagerly waiting for the third installment. And looks like the wait is going to end soon as we have a new update on Abhay 3. It is reported that the third installment of Abhay will have three villains to lock horns with Kunal Kemmu who will be reprising his role of investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh.

Yes! You read it right. Abhay 3 will have Vijay Raaj, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade as lead antagonists and have joined the cast of the show. Talking about being a part of Abhay 3, Vijay Raaz said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Abhay 3 and to be collaborating with Ken and Kunal. This series has set a benchmark and I am confident that S3 will shake things up further as it is unlike anything you have seen before. I cannot reveal much however my character which has an alter ego will give Abhay's character a tough time in this season”.

Rahul Dev was also all praises for the franchise and is excited to work with Ken Ghosh. “Abhay is a very successful franchise with a loyal fan following so I am happy to be a part of this unconventional series. It's also great to collaborate with Ken as he is a director with a great visual sense and a crackling sense of humour. I am grateful that I could be a part of this series and I await the audience's response to it,” he added.

On the other hand, Vidya Malavade is looking forward to breaking her ‘good girl’ image with Abhay 3 as she will also be exploring the negative character. “There were many reasons why I wanted to work in Abhay 3. One of main ones being, the character I play – Nidhi. I really wanted to explore this intense dark headspace of Nidhi which was quite the opposite of most of the characters I have played so far. Moving from Miss Goody two shoes to this visceral character will always be a journey to remember. I am excited for the world to watch S3 as I know that it’s going to be another successful addition to the franchise,” she was quoted saying.