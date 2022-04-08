Abhay Season 3 Review: Kunal Kemmu delivers an earnest performance in this slow burn thriller

Name: Abhay 3

Director: Kem Ghosh

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Tanuj Virwani, Asha Negi

Platform: Zee 5

Back in 2019, Kunal Kemmu ventured into the digital world with Abhay. The Ken Ghosh directed web show followed a template like CID, with the protagonist, CP Abhay Singh, facing a new challenge in every episode. It’s the treatment that separated Abhay from the television show, as all the cases that Abhay chased were gruesome, exploring the psychotic phase of human minds. All the episodes were connected by a common thread i.e. the personal space of Abhay.

The format continued in the second season too. However, with the third part, the makers decide to take a leap by interlinking the cases. This time around, the core conflict revolves around multiple murders taking place in Delhi, tweaked with the aspect of Abhay’s attempt to strike a work-life balance side by side with him trying to escape the personal demons. Blending with the format of the series, Abhay does face a new nemesis in the episodic format. While it’s an already established character, director Ken Ghosh takes his time to lay the platform in the opening two episodes for the thrills to follow towards the concluding portions.

He establishes the other characters and their psyche in the initial portions, which slows down the pace of the series and diverts from the already established template. While one expects the cases to move at a fast pace, what happens is a slow burn account of the crimes happening in and around Delhi. The series is a step up on the technical front with better cinematography and background score. The dialogues however are routine.

Speaking of performances, Kunal Kemmu continues to ace in his part as CP Abhay Singh. The character has evolved over the seasons to get into the mature space and Kunal captures that essence with his restrained performance. The multi-dimensional characters Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal are well established in the opening two acts. Vijay Raaz is one of the most fascinating characters and as expected, he makes the most of the same. He is menacing from the word go and seems to be the conflict that will take the thrills in the show to the next level.

All in all, the opening two episodes are a slow burn with ample time spent in character establishments. The entire cast – ranging from Kunal Kemmu to Vijay Raaz – deliver a solid performance, blending well into this intriguing world of Abhay. The build up is interesting but we wish the narrative was a little racier to make us wonder, what happens next.

NOTE: Opinion based on opening two episodes.

