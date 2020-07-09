Abhishek Bachchan AMENDS his name in his digital debut series Breathe Into The Shadows

Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer Breathe Into The Shadows will premiere on 10th July 2020. In the midst of all this, the actor has made a slight change to his name.

Abhishek Bachchan’s debut web series titled Breathe Into The Shadows is all set to premiere on 10th July 2020 on Amazon Prime. The actor has made sure that he promotes the crime drama in every way possible. The series has been making a lot of headlines ever since its trailer was released on 1st July 2020. This happens to be the second season of the popular web series of the same name featuring R Madhavan as the main lead.

While Junior Bachchan is all set to spread magic on the screen with his stellar performance in the series, he has made a slight change in his name too. Yes, you will get to see this in the credit scenes of the crime thriller which is just a few hours away from its grand premiere. So, the actor has changed his name from Abhishek Bachchan to Abhishek A Bachchan in the series. However, the reason behind this amendment is not known yet.

Meanwhile, talking about the series, it also features Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. The web series has been backed by Mayank Sharma. The storyline revolves around a couple whose 6-year old daughter is being abducted by a masked kidnapper who instead of demanding a ransom, assigns some dangerous tasks to the father. By having a look at the trailer, it is pretty clear that Breathe’s plot will be intense and intriguing as well. As for the rest of the story, we will get to know more about the same after the episodes get rolled out sometime later.

ALSO READ Breathe Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan shares new teaser of the masked kidnapper ahead of release

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×