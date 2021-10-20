Abhishek Bachchan announces new season of ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’; PIC

The series that was loved by many fans, Breathe: Into The Shadows is all set to revive for season 2. Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handle to post a picture of the entire team as they gear up for the face-off once again. The Amazon Prime Video Original show has been recommissioned by the streamer for a second season.

Taking to his social media handle, Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture of him posing with the entire team of the series as they stood behind the big poster of ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher, the sequel will see Naveen Kasturia join in a lead role. The first season of the crime thriller followed Dr. Avinash Sabharwal (Bachchan) as he finds his 6-year-old daughter Siya has been kidnapped by a masked man, who demands that Sabharwal kills someone in order to get his daughter back. Sharing this big announcement, Bachchan wrote, “The face-off continues as we gear up for a new season of #BreatheIntoTheShadows #BreatheOnPrime.”

Take a look:

The moment Abhishek Bachchan shared this news on his Twitter handle, his friend and co-star in many movies Riteish Deshmukh took to the comments section to write, “Good Luck – can’t wait”. Many fans also took to the comments section to shower love on the entire team.

Created and Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma, the new season has reportedly commenced production in New Delhi and Mumbai and is due for release in 2022.

