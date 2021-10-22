Abhishek Bachchan gives a glimpse of his mask on mode as he gears up for Breathe: Into The Shadows new season

Abhishek Bachchan fans were in for a real treat last year when he made his OTT debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows. The crime drama thriller web series was a massive hit among the fans and Abhishek had managed to win millions of hearts with his stupendous acting skills. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season of the show, Abhishek Bachchan surprised everyone as he revealed that the team is all geared up for the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows.

And now, adding on to the audience’s excitement, the Bunty Aur Babli actor has given a glimpse of his mask mode for the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows on social media. Taking to his Instagram account, Abhishek shared a pic of his shadow on the ground wherein he was seen wearing a hooded outfit and was also holding a mask in his hand. To note, the mask has been an integral part of Abhishek’s character in the crime drama thriller series and the pic had dropped hints that he is getting back in to the skin of his character. Abhishek had captioned the image as, “#maskon”.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan post:

Looks like Abhishek Bachchan is coming up for some thrilling surprise for the fans in the new season of his series. Helmed by Mayank Sharma, the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows will also star Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher and will also have new stars joining the cast. The psychological thriller will be releasing next year.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan announces new season of ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’; PIC