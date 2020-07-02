  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan on OTT debut with Breathe Into The Shadows: Pressure and judgement is less than cinema

On making his debut in the web space, Abhishek Bachchan said that the absence of box office figures leads to lesser pressure on OTT platforms.
1158 reads Mumbai
News,Breathe Into The Shadows,Abhishek BachchanAbhishek Bachchan on OTT debut with Breathe Into The Shadows: Pressure and judgement is less than cinema
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Abhishek Bachchan recently clocked 20 years of his career in the Bollywood film industry and the actor will soon be making his debut in the web space. Abhishek will be starring in Amazon Prime's Breathe Into The Shadows and the trailer for the same dropped on 1 July, Wednesday. The actor will be leading season two which initially saw R Madhavan in the first season. Playing the role of a psychiatrist, Abhishek recently revealed in an interview with Mid-Day that pressure in the web space is less.

As a father who searches for his missing child in the show, Abhishek said, "There is less judgment here than in cinema. That said, the pressure to perform still exists because people will judge your work — be it the social media users or the critics. There will be a discussion on whether they like the show and your performance. But, the pressure is less because there is no box-office figures." 

The actor added that even though he is helming the second season, he did not watch the first season entirely. "I loved the first episode of the first season. I purposely didn't watch the rest of the edition because I didn't want to be influenced by it. Mayank (Sharma, creator-director) has incorporated some of his learnings from the first season into this one," revealed Abhishek. 

Have you watched Breathe Into The Shadows trailer? If not, watch it here:

Credits :Mid-Day

Latest Videos
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement