Abhishek Bachchan on OTT debut with Breathe Into The Shadows: Pressure and judgement is less than cinema

Abhishek Bachchan recently clocked 20 years of his career in the Bollywood film industry and the actor will soon be making his debut in the web space. Abhishek will be starring in Amazon Prime's Breathe Into The Shadows and the trailer for the same dropped on 1 July, Wednesday. The actor will be leading season two which initially saw R Madhavan in the first season. Playing the role of a psychiatrist, Abhishek recently revealed in an interview with Mid-Day that pressure in the web space is less.

As a father who searches for his missing child in the show, Abhishek said, "There is less judgment here than in cinema. That said, the pressure to perform still exists because people will judge your work — be it the social media users or the critics. There will be a discussion on whether they like the show and your performance. But, the pressure is less because there is no box-office figures."

The actor added that even though he is helming the second season, he did not watch the first season entirely. "I loved the first episode of the first season. I purposely didn't watch the rest of the edition because I didn't want to be influenced by it. Mayank (Sharma, creator-director) has incorporated some of his learnings from the first season into this one," revealed Abhishek.

Have you watched Breathe Into The Shadows trailer?

