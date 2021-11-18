Abhishek Bachchan’s intense gaze in Bob Biswas’ motion poster is intriguing; Trailer OUT tomorrow

Abhishek Bachchan had been in the headlines recently for personal reasons. He was recently vacationing with his gorgeous wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his lovely daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in the Maldives. The trio was there to celebrate their daughter’s 10th birthday. Well, today the actor is in the headlines for professional reasons. He took to his social media handle to share the motion poster of his much-awaited movie Bob Biswas. Ever since Abhishek’s look from the sets had leaked, fans were eagerly waiting for the movie and now it looks like your wait is over.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek Bachchan shared the motion poster of Bob Biswas. The video begins with a line that reads, “A killer of a story”. Then comes the image of Abhishek Bachchan in the get up of Bob Biswas. Jr Bachchan can be seen giving an intense stare to the camera, wearing veteran style spectacles and a shirt. We can also hear a voice in the background that says, “babu aapko shayad yaad nahi, asal me aap bahut bure aadmi ho. (Maybe you don’t remember but you are actually a very bad person).” Sharing the poster Abhishek wrote, “एक मिनट ...Watch #BobBiswas trailer tomorrow at 12 PM.”

Take a look:

“Bob Biswas is all set for a direct to digital premiere on Zee5. The team has locked the deal, and are in the process of deciding on an ideal release date. Given the names associated with the project, the idea is to make it the big attraction for the platform to grab maximum eyeballs,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the entire team is excited to present this edge of the seat crime thriller to viewers.

