From Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull to Hello Charlie; Check out movies & web shows releasing on OTT in April

We bring you the upcoming Hindi films and web series which are going to release this month on the various OTT platforms. Check it out.

The viewership and the demand for OTT platforms have been increasing by leaps and bounds thanks to the good content that is coming up on the streaming platforms. As theatres were shut down due to the global pandemic, OTT platforms have witnessed tremendous growth in terms of users. Like most industries, the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be beneficial for the media and entertainment industry. If the last decade was about PVRs and INOXs, 2020 turned to be the year of OTT entertainment.

Stuck inside their houses, people across the globe turned to digital screens to seek entertainment. OTT video streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLIV, Alt Balaji, Zee5 among others, gained immense popularity in India. OTT platforms have started releasing new and original content online to cater to the rising demand. And here is the list of the new Hindi web series and films which are going to release this month on the OTT platforms.

The Big Bull on Disney+Hotstar

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the upcoming film starring Abhishek Bachchan is inspired by true events based on the stock market scam by Harshad Mehta, who was often called the Big Bull of the Dalal Street. Ajay Devgn is one of the producers of the film. The Big Bull will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on April 8.

Hello Charlie on Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by Pankaj Saraswat, Hello Charlie is an adventure comedy that features Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, debutante Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav among others. The trailer of the same was released last month and going by it, the film looks quite promising with a high quotient of entertainment. Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is all set to premiere on April 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu on AltBalaji

Set in the 90s, the upcoming series features popular Television actor Parth Samthaan in the lead role. The show revolves around the life of Nawab (played by Parth) who becomes a powerful man and takes up the work of production and piracy in the film industry and believes that he is bigger than any don or gangster. It also features Patralekhaa, Arshin Mehta, Arsalan Goni, Ganesh Yadav and others. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu will stream from April 20 on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Premium.

Raat Baaki Hai on Zee5

This upcoming show is mainly an adaptation of a popular play ‘Ballygunge-1990’. The story revolves around one night when two lovers end up meeting after 12 years under awkward circumstances. The forthcoming show stars Anup Soni, Paoli Dam and Rahul Dev in the lead roles. It will release on April 18 on Zee5.

His Storry - Zee5

The web series His Storry features Satyadeep Misra, Priyamani and Mrinal Dutt in the lead roles. Divulging the details about it, Misra revealed that the story is set in Bombay and is about a family, where the couple has been together for years and also have teenage children. His Storry will start streaming from April 25 on the Zee5 and ALTBalaji.

The Big Day: Collection 2 on Netflix

Following the success of 'The Big Day', Netflix will soon be releasing season 2 of the show titled 'The Big Day: Collection 2'. It focuses on the nitty-gritty of what goes into making a perfect wedding day and how the rich, big-fat Indian weddings take place. It will stream on Netflix from April 7.

Ajeeb Daastaans on Netflix

Directed by filmmakers Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani, Ajeeb Daastaans showcases four stories. The show has been produced by Karan Johar and it revolves around four female characters played by Shefali Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Netflix’s anthology will release on April 16.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan turns antagonist in new series ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’, watch him rule the underworld with swag

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×