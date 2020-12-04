Abyss: Jin surprises BTS ARMY with song about his inner turmoil; Recalls how a 'big burnout' inspired the song

Jin leaves BTS ARMY astonished with his musical talent yet again as the singer dropped a new emotional single titled Abyss, last night, ahead of his 28th birthday. Listen to the soul-stirring song below.

"Still I stay with me / I don’t hear my voice, I’m just hovering around / That black place / I want to be locked, I want to go / I'll be there / I close my eyes to your side like this again today," birthday boy Jin croons while pouring his heart and soul about his inner turmoil in a recently released single titled Abyss. In the process, the now 28-year-old singer left BTS ARMY in a mess of emotions.

Jin's singles have always been a source of comfort for someone. If Moon was dedicated to BTS ARMY, then Tonight was for his beloved pets. This time, Jin comforts himself using 'abyss' as the symbolism while stating once again that the power of loving yourself trumps everything else. Along with dropping the song, Jin also penned a letter to ARMY on BANGTAN BLOG, explaining the meaning behind his new soul-stirring single. Recalling a recent press conference, Jin had earlier said that he doesn't want to share his sad feelings with ARMY because he wants to show only good things. However, if it's music, the story is different. Even though Jin usually doesn't share it with his action, he thinks that it would be okay to show it as music.

"In fact, there was a big burnout recently, but I think it was because I had a lot of thoughts about myself. I won 1st place in the Billboard Hot 100 and received congratulations from many people. In fact, there are many people who love music more and do better than me. As I went deeper, it felt like I wanted to put it all down because it was hard," Jin confessed.

Revealing that after receiving counselling about this, Jin spoke with Bang Si-hyuk (founder of Big Hit Entertainment), who asked him if he would like to write this feeling in a song. Jin was apprehensive, thinking what if he doesn't have the confidence to make the song well and the result is not good. He felt that he had already come to a position where it should be done.

However, it didn't matter to Bang PD-nim as he told Jin that he will surely do well and that he will find the right person for him. That's how Jin met Gye Beom-juhyeong, with whom he talked about his feelings and many things.

"He was a bright and positive person. My brother said he wanted to help me, and he brightened me up again with the positive power of saying, 'Let's write about a lot of anxieties~ If it doesn't work, you can try again.' After talking so many things, I made my feelings into a track on the spot as it is, and I wrote the stories I wanted to do with this, and Abyss was completed. I want to say thank you again to Gye Beom-ju," Jin recounted

"It's a bit depressing song that doesn't fit on your birthday, but I think it'll be ambiguous unless it's birthday, so Abyss was released. Army, please listen carefully even if you are lacking. ps. Thank you, our leader [RM], for writing the chorus lyrics," Jin concluded.

Listen to Abyss below:

We're in absolute awe of the man that is Kim Seok-jin!

Happy Birthday, Jin!

