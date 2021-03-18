Acclaimed artist Jung Hun Sung releases two ethereal paintings of BTS' V

The artist posted the whole process video on his Instagram and YouTube channel too. Take a look at the paintings and read about them here.

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, is majorly known for his extremely charming visuals and intense expressions. It's no wonder that he is selected by many artists and as is a muse of many people across the globe. Being a devoted Van Gogh fan himself, he loves to express himself (and find great joys in it) by creating any type of art piece. From the legendary elongated face that he usually paints on a canvas, to actually painting it on the back of his jacket, he loves the freedom of art.

What better a gift to the art lover than making a beautiful art by taking inspiration from his gorgeous face? An ARMY on Twitter found out that the renowned artist, Jung Hun Sung painted a portrait of the singer and even uploaded a whole process video. Looking almost surreal, the skills are flawless as even after watching the process, it still takes some time to register that it's not just an edited photo, but an actual painting. He had posted the first painting on February 18 and the second on March 8.

Take a look at the paintings and the process video below:

The extremely talented painter, Jung Hun Sung, has painted a few other celebrities too such as the award-winning Parasite director, Bong Joon Ho. HIs work majorly has an impressive play on highlights and shadows, which is pulled off rather naturally. He has uploaded some of his behind-the-scenes video on YouTube and also occasionally holds live painting classes on the platform.

Doesn’t the painting look like an actual picture? Such detailing! We’re absolutely bowled over by it. Check out his other paintings here.

What do you think about the painting? Doesn’t it feel nice when your favourite group is a famous person’s muse? Share with us your thoughts in the comments below!

