A.C.E announces comeback with repackage album ‘Changer: Dear Eris’

CHOICE, we come bearing good news! A.C.E has announced the release of more music and we are more than excited for what’s to come. On August 25, the boy group revealed their plans of releasing a repackage album album ‘Changer: Dear Eris’ by sharing an image of a scheduler for the days leading up to their comeback.

The schedule shows the five boys of A.C.E facing backwards with their arms around each other dressed in pastel coloured shirts as they stare ahead. A series of concept photos, tracklist release, highlight medley, and music video teaser seem to be lined up before the album drops on September 2.

The first set of concept photos were released according to the said timings as the A.C.E members pose in a natural setting. With a school uniform theme, an A meeting the eye in bold, the boys are indeed acing it! Their soft looks in breezy surroundings, bright, healthy green leaves around them show how not much is needed to bring out the boys’ beauty.

Previously the group teased the comeback by sharing empty white images and no caption except for a hashtag reading ‘ACE COMEBACK’ and the members' names.

A.C.E is a five-member group formed by Beat Interactive and co-managed with Swing Entertainment. They gained popularity by doing K-pop covers on South Korea’s streets. Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan, and Chan debuted on May 23, 2017, with their first single ‘Cactus’. Their last release was their 5th mini-album ‘Siren: Dawn’ on June 23.

This will be member WOW’s last comeback for a while as he will enlist in the military on September 10.

