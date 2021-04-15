A.C.E to collaborate with talented duo Grey on a new track titled, Down; To release on April 16

Talented K-pop group A.C.E is all set to release their new track Down in collaboration with Grammy-nominated duo Grey. Read on to find out.

Fridays just got hotter with an epic collaboration! Talented K-pop boy group A.C.E are all set to collaborate with Grammy-nominated EDM/Pop duo Grey most notably known for their collaboration with some of the biggest stars in the world like Zedd, Camilla Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld and many more. Now A.C.E is all set to take their first big step internationally by collaborating with the talented musical genius duo, Grey!

A.C.E's track Down Feat Grey is an easy, breezy and vibrant track in English. It is rightfully called a Spring Song is a light-hearted and feel-good pop track that offers hope and happiness for the future. To add to fans' excitement the track will have three versions - one with A.C.E and Grey's vocals, one with just A.C.E members' vocals and the final one will be a stunning instrumental rendition. The track is shot in a unique, vertical format embracing the millennial generation's go-to social networking apps, Instagram and TikTok's creative format. The intention is to deliver something visually familiar, that makes one feel special.

You can check the teaser videos below:

A.C.E has been making big strides internationally, following some amazing collaborations with some record-breaking artists. A.C.E has collaborated with Steve Aoki on Fav Boyz, a remix of Aoki's Gold Star. A remake of the group's critically acclaimed single, Goblin (Favourite Boys), featuring the Nigerian-American rapper Thutmose. The song earned a lot of acclaims and broke into Billboard's Dance/Electronic Song Sales charts making A.C.E just the fourth K-pop group ever to do so. The accompanying music video earned more than 1 million views in under a month.

In late 2020, A.C.E signed with Asian Agent for U.S. management and global strategy as revealed in an exclusive Billboard announcement. Since the partnership, A.C.E has expanded their presence in different regions with plans for more innovative projects coming to fans soon.

Since the beginning of the year, A.C.E has used the hashtag #2021forChoice, which refers to their beloved fandom, known as CHOICE. A.C.E promises that this is just the beginning as more new music is coming by.

