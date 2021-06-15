A.C.E entices fans with an array of concept photos showing members’ various looks and charms

The group has really put a lot of thought in the concept photos. Read more to find out what they are.

A.C.E has dropped new concept photos with starkly different looks of the members for their upcoming mini album ‘SIREN: DAWN’. They have uploaded the official concept photos of each individual member as well as the subunits in different versions. Till now the versions or themes of the photos have been Sun, Siren:Sun, Eclipse, Siren: Eclipse, and Veiled. All of them have contrastingly different concepts with the Sun dressing the members in pristine white while Siren:Sun had them submerged in water with a sultry look. The Eclipse version of the photos reveals the members looking devilish in shades of red. Veiled goes by the literal meaning where each member strikes poses with a designer net veil on them, enhancing their mysterious beauty. The Siren:Eclipse concept photos once again have the members submerged in water but it is not shallow any more. The idols are in dark water with brown plants and cages adding onto the gloomy and ominous looks. Only their faces are fully above the water.

A.C.E is coming back with their fifth mini album ‘SIREN:DAWN’ with five tracks. The title track is called ‘Higher’ along with an intro ‘INTRO: Miserere Mei Deus (We Fell Down), Atlantis, Chasing Love and Story. The group consists of five members: Wow, Chan, Jun, Donghun and Kim Byeong Kwan. The units for the new album divide the group into two. One subunit consists of Kim Byeong Kwan and Chan while the other one has Jun, Donghun and Wow. With the stunning concept photos, let's support A.C.E for SIREN:DAWN that releases on 23rd June at 6PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How excited are you after the different concept photos? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×