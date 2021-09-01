A.C.E gives a shoutout to their dedicated fans in the new MV teaser for ‘Changer’

A.C.E (Jun, Dong-hoon, Wow, Kim Byung-kwan, Chan) released the first teaser video for the title song 'Changer' from the 2nd repackaged album 'Changer: Dear Eris' through the official social media handles at 8PM on August 31st. In the video, A.C.E members look at the camera and smile brightly. Here, the warm message captures sent by fans to A.C.E are added, creating a touching sensation. They are more energetic thanks to the fans' support. Their refreshing and powerful energy stimulates curiosity about the main part of the music video.

They also released the track list and highlight medley of the second repackage album 'Changer: Dear Eris' through the official SNS and Naver V Live at 8:30 PM IST on August 30th. According to the tracklist, this album contains a total of 10 songs, including the title song 'Changer'. From 'INTRO: Revolutions' to 'Talk you down' to 'Remember Us', 'Black and Blue (Complete ver.)', 'Prequel', 'Down (Kor ver.)', 'CACTUS (Remix ver.)', 'CACTUS (Eng ver.)' will provide fans with various joys. Also, 'Remember Us Inst. (Secret Voice Letter)' is included in the CD version only.

Through the highlight medley, some of the sound sources of each track were uncovered. Ace was unusually active in communicating with fans by releasing the highlight medley in a YouTube live method. The title song 'Changer' captivated the ears with its intense beat and dreamy synth sound. The Ace members expressed their feelings of 'I will always run whenever you have a hard time' with delicate vocals. In addition, 'Black and Blue', which was a duet song between WoW and Jun, was reborn as a complete song, and 'Remember Us' is a fan song sung by WOW, a member who has difficulty participating in the album for the time being due to alternative military service.

'Down (Kor ver.)', the Korean version of the original song that I collaborated with Gray in April, contains the prequel storytelling of the previous song 'Higher'. Attention is drawn to the more mature and sincere voices and stories that Ace will show in each track of 'Changer: Dear Eris'

