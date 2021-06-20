A.C.E look like lost princes in ethereal Highlight Medley for upcoming album SIREN:DAWN

Gear up for A.C.E's new album by watching the highlight medley here!

With just 2 days left till A.C.E’s new album drops, the group is gearing up for an intense comeback show. Titled ‘SIREN:DAWN’, the comeback album is the idol group’s fifth mini album, which comes hot on the heels of their last venture, a collaboration single ‘Down’, featuring American duo Grey. THe buzz behind the teasers and photos for the album was quite high as all members sported handsome looks.

To hype up the fans even further, the group released a highlight medley for 'SIREN:DAWN' today, on June 20. The medley gives a sneak-peek into the album and we now know that there are five tracks present in the mini-album. Every track is accompanied with a couple of ethereal concept photos of the members. The photos follow the main theme of water, with the idols looking like the lost royalty of the mysterious island, Atlantis. To top it off, the tracks are varied enough to satisfy the cravings of almost every kind fan.

The tracklist for 'SIREN:DAWN' includes five songs, INTRO: Miserere Mei Deus (We Fell Down), Atlantis, Higher (title track), Chasing Love, and Story. Members Donghun and Chan have pitched in with the story and music composition of the track Story. With an MV Image Teaser and an MV Performance Teaser set to be released on June 21 and 22 respectively, fans will keep getting just enough content to get more excited about the album.

Check out the highlight medley for SIREN:DAWN below:

A.C.E’s new album SIREN:DAWN will be released on June 23.

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your comment ×