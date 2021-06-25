A.C.E makes a successful comeback with SIREN:DAWN topping iTunes Charts worldwide

The group has been steadily rising and is back with a more mature sound. Read on to know more.

A.C.E has made a successful comeback with their fifth mini album ‘SIREN: DAWN’ as it charts at Number 1 in several countries across the world. The album peaked at the first position on the iTunes Worldwide Albums Chart two days after its debut. The countries where it hit number one are Brazil, Belarus, Ecuador, Peru, Norway, Indonesia, Russia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Malaysia and the Philippines. This exhibits their growing popularity all over the globe. The extended play charted at number 6 in the US iTunes chart and number 13 for the UK which indicates it performed well in those countries too. On the K-Pop Music Albums chart, the album reached number one within six hours of its release while the lead single ‘Higher’ was at third position of the K-Pop Music Song chart.

SIREN: DAWN has five songs including the title track and an intro track. The theme of the album is to express love for a mermaid. The group’s company described that the album has a more mature and sensual vibe than their previous music. The variety of concept photos and teaser videos already had people hooked to them and excited for their comeback. It was no ordinary promotion as their concept photos were of different themes such as Veiled, Moon and Eclipse. The five-member group is managed by Beat Interactive and Swing Entertainment. Consisting of Jun, Chan, Wow, Donghun and Kim Byeongkwan, the band debuted in 2017 with the single ‘Cactus’. They have kept on growing steadily since then with every comeback.

Let’s congratulate and keep supporting A.C.E!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which is your favourite song from their new album? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Share your comment ×