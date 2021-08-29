A.C.E members blend in with the flowers in the new concept photos for ‘Changer: Dear Eris’

A.C.E. drops more concept images on August 28th and 29th and each member looks amazing in their light coloured outfits! The upcoming 2nd repackaged album has been releasing many concept photos in the past few days and Choice are extremely happy about it. The previous photos had them in striped outfits and denim outfits, giving them a bit more youthful look but in these sets of photos, each member is dressed in pretty pastel outfits, giving them a clean and mature look. The album is set to release on 2nd September at 2:30 pm IST.

A.C.E. announced the comeback on September 2nd by releasing the scheduler image for the second repackage album 'Changer: Dear Eris' through the official social media handles on August 25th.

According to the schedule, A.C.E. will sequentially release various teasing contents such as three versions of individual-unit-group concept photos, tracklists, highlight medleys, and music video teasers before the release of 'Changer: Dear Eris'. Their appearance in the image also draws attention. The five members who turned back raised their arms to each other, suggesting a strong friendship.

A.C.E's comeback is 3 months after the 5th mini album 'SIREN:DAWN' released in June. 'SIREN:DAWN' proved Ace's global popularity by ranking first in the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart, K-Pop Album Chart, and charts in 12 countries.

In addition, A.C.E continued its remarkable growth, receiving attention from various foreign media, global music platform Tidal, and Apple Music Radio in the United States. 'Changer: Dear Eris' is already receiving a lot of attention from global fans, and expectations are rising as to what kind of concept and music they will present.

