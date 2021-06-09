A.C.E releases ethereal concept photos of Donghun and Wow for their new mini album SIREN:DAWN

The concept photos are out and the members look beautiful! Read more to find out!

A.C.E has released the concept photos of two members, Donghun and Wow, for their upcoming comeback with the mini album ‘SIREN:DAWN’. This is the group’s fifth mini album that is set to release on June 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Donghun’s three concept photos are teeming with his alluring beauty as he flaunts his new hairstyle with long streaks of purple and gray that reach down to his shoulder. Wow awes the fans with his elegant poses and dark royal blue hair.

Donghun has pearls on his face in the photos which add to his ethereal looks and a longing gaze. On the other hand, Wow shows off jewelry while giving enigmatic views. After releasing their leader Jun’s concept photos, Donghun and Wow’s photos were posted on A.C.E’s official twitter handle. The theme for these photos is ‘Sun’ and it is for the title track of the album called ‘Higher’. The tracklist of the album was released earlier on June 7 with four songs: Atlantis, Higher, Chasing Love, Story and one Intro: Miserere Mei Deus (We Fell Down). The comeback trailer has also been uploaded on their youtube channel which ends with narration of the line “It is during our darkest moments, that we must focus to see the light”.

With the dazzling concept photos and overall celestial look, the upcoming album gives a sense of mystery. This is making the fans even more enthusiastic for A.C.E’s new comeback.

