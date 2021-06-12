A.C.E’s Chan looks elegant in newly released concept photos for their upcoming mini album SIREN:DAWN

The group is preparing for the comeback with full power. Read on to know more.

A.C.E has been gearing up for their comeback on June 23 with their fifth mini album ‘SIREN:DAWN’. Chan is the final member to have graced the fans with his ethereal and mystical concept photos for ‘Higher’, the title track of the album. The group, which consists of five members Donghun, Jun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan, and Chan, debuted in 2017 under Beat Interactive. They released two versions of concept photos. The first version displayed the members in pristine white outfits and background. It had a fairy-like theme. On the contrary, the second version of the photos was the members immersed in clear shallow water. They are surrounded by flowers and plants as the water’s reflection on the floor creates mesmerizing patterns.

The release of Chan’s photos on their official Twitter handle has resulted in the culmination of the second set. Chan is wearing a net sleeveless t-shirt over a translucent wet shirt. He has sleek jewellery over his chest and shimmering glitter makeup under the left eye. The copper hair is also sprinkled with glitter. The wet look gives an almost extravagant yet cool and tranquil vibe which has dazed their fans. Chan, whose real name is Kang Yu Chan, is the main vocalist and maknae of the group who has also acted in a few dramas.

Their new mini album consists of five tracks including an Intro. The Intro is called ‘Miserere Mei Deus (We Fell Down)’. The other four songs are: ‘Atlantis’, ‘Higher’ (title track), ‘Chasing Love’ and ‘Story’. Let’s cheer and support A.C.E for their new comeback!

