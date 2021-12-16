A.C.E’s Jun and Yoo Hyun Woo slowly fall in love in the new teaser for the new BL drama ‘Tinted with You’

On December 16, Idol Romance unveiled the second teaser for the upcoming historical fantasy BL drama ‘Tinted with You’ and the chemistry shared between Jun and Yoo Hyun Woo is extremely palpable! The teaser begins with a high schooler Jun gets sucked into the historical world of Yoo Hyun Woo, who falls for Jun as they draw the scene together.

Previously, Jun, dressed in a modern school uniform, asked Yoo Hyun Woo, ‘What is your name?’ and with that began their whirlwind romance. But all that breaks soon enough when Jun wakes up from the dream or was it?

‘Tinted with You’ is a drama that deals with love that transcends time and history. Jun takes on the role of Eun Ho, a high school student with a liking for art and painting. While looking for inspiration, he is transported to a historic period where he comes across Heon, played by Yoo Hyun Woo, a deposed Crown Prince, who has to live his life walking on eggshells constantly due to the bloodthirstiness of his elder brother, the King.

They meet during his exile and fall in love but it soons turns to a love triangle when Geum, played by Kim Tae Joong, comes into their lives. Geum is a warrior and Heon’s trusted guard. Although he is not good at expressing himself, he is a person with a soft personality who genuinely cares about Heon more than anyone else.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.