A.C.E’s Jun to star in the historical BL drama ‘Tinted with You’ alongside Yoo Hyun Woo and Kim Tae Joong

Moving Pictures Company, which produced BL (Boy’s Love) dramas like 'Wish You', 'Nobleman Ryu’s Wedding', and 'Tasty Florida', introduced the main characters who will lead the new 'Tinted with You'. It is a time-slip fantasy romance. 'Tinted With You' will be released every Thursday and Friday from December 23rd.

Jun takes on the role of Eun Ho, a high school student who loves painting. Jun captures Eun Ho's urgency to return to the modern age while protecting what he loves while being tasked with completing the painting. Yoo Hyun Woo plays the deposed Crown Prince Heon, who continues to live an unstable life, feeling the threat of life from his older brother, the king. Expectations are high on how he will portray the compassion he feels for Eun Ho, whom he met during his exile.

Kim Tae Joong, who showed impressive acting through MBC's drama 'Extraordinary You', will play the role of an escort warrior, Geum, to present an alternative charm. Geum is an escort samurai who silently guards Heon against assassins, and although he is not good at expressing himself, he is a person with a soft personality who genuinely cares about Heon more than anyone else.

A.C.E’s Jun recently did an OST for the popular BL series ‘Light on Me’, first for a K-pop idol and it really showed how progressive and forward thinking his mindset was! In an interview with Teen Vogue, he said that he hopes dramas like ‘Light on Me’ can help break the prejudice surrounding homosexual relationships and can create a platform where every film that tackles such issues gets equal amount of attention! We are extremely excited to see Jun in a BL and we know he is definitely going to ‘ACE’- for the lack of a better pun- this role!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shin Sung Rok: 5 roles that displayed his perplexing acting skills

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.