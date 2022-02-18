A.C.E’s Kim Byeongkwan announces date for KATUSA military enlistment

On February 17, A.C.E’s agency confirmed the enlistment date for member Kim Byeongkwan. According to their statement, the artist will fulfill his military duty by enlisting in the KATUSA on April 11. An official from the agency confirmed the news as first reported by Top Star News. He is only the second K-pop idol after DAY6’s Young K to enlist in that military force.

Check out his agency’s full statement below.

“Hello, this is Beat Interactive.

This is a notice regarding A.C.E member Kim Byeongkwan’s military service.

A.C.E member Kim Byeongkwan will be enlisting in KATUSA (Korean Augmentation Troops to the United States Army) on Monday, April 11 and will serve for around a year and a half.

The location and time of Kim Byeongkwan’s enlistment are private and he will enlist quietly without the presence of any fans. The decision was made considering the safety and health of everyone so we request your understanding and cooperation.

We ask for your warm support and love for Kim Byeongkwan until he returns from the military after completing his service in good health.

Thank you.”

Previously, on a live broadcast Kim Byeongkwan had mentioned how he reached out to Young K of DAY6 for advice on how to apply to KATUSA. On knowing that his TOEIC scores could be of use, the A.C.E member applied with the same and revealed his acceptance. He also thanked Young K for his help. KATUSA requires one to have a high level of fluency in speaking English and hence is considered to be a tough feat.

