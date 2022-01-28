A.C.E’s leader Jun announces military enlistment for THIS date

Bidding goodbye to their beloved CHOICE, another member of boy group A.C.E has announced his military enlistment. On January 27, BEAT Interactive, the agency that manages A.C.E released a statement announcing the mandatory military enlistment of member Jun. He will be enlisted on February 7 as an active duty soldier for 18 months.

The official statement from BEAT Interactive reads,

“Hello, this is BEAT Interactive.

This is a notice regarding A.C.E member Jun’s military service.

A.C.E member Jun was notified of his enlistment as an active duty soldier on Monday, February 7. He will be enlisting for one year and 6 months.

The location and time related to Jun’s enlistment are private and he is planning to enlist quietly without fans in attendance. This decision was made for everyone’s health and safety, so we ask for your understanding and cooperation.

We ask for your warm support and love until the day Jun finishes his service well and returns in good health.

Thank you.”



Leader, vocalist and dancer, Park Jun Hee has been a part of A.C.E ever since the group’s debut on May 23, 2017. He has helmed the group’s popularity as street performers during the busking days of A.C.E and has eventually taken up acting. Jun made multiple cameos over the years and took a lead role in the Korean BL drama ‘Tinted With You’ in 2021.

