A.C.E turns up the heat by announcing comeback with fifth mini album titled SIREN: DAWN
Group A.C.E is coming back with another album and it naturally has all the CHOICEs all excited! This will be the group’s first release in 2021 after their last album release in September 2020, titled HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy. A.C.E is a five member group consisting of Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan, and Chan, who debuted in 2017 under record label BEAT Interactive.
Today, on June 6, the group teased their fans CHOICE by posting a comeback teaser clip revealing only the name of the album. The clip is an animation of the title of the fifth mini album called SIREN: DAWN, which looks a bit like a loading sign. The words of the album shine bright towards the end of the clip.
Check out the comeback teaser for SIREN: DAWN below:
5TH MINI ALBUM
[SIREN:DAWN]#Sun #Eclipse #Moon#에이스 #준 #동훈 #와우 #김병관 #찬#ACE #JUN #DONGHUN #WOW #KIMBYEONGKWAN #CHAN#COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/o7f0Btprcb
— A.C.E (@official_ACE7) June 6, 2021
In April this year, the group’s agency notified fans that member Wow would be taking a hiatus due to him experiencing extreme psychological nervousness and anxiety and everyone’s focus was on the betterment of Wow’s mental health. However, the hashtags that are used in the announcement makes us wonder if Wow has been getting better and is taking a part in the comeback. In addition to that, the hastags also hint at the sun and the moon, raising more curiosity around the album's concept.
A.C.E’s most recent release was a collaboration song with Grammy nominated pop-duo Grey, titled ‘Down’.It has spring vibes with a cheerful concept as the music video is filled with filters and formats from Instagram and TikTok.
What do you think SIREN: DAWN would be like? Tell us your predictions for their comeback in the comments below!
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
A.C.E never disappoint and I really cant wait fornthr new album to come out! I'm so excited
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Can't wait for this comeback , so excited to see what kind of concept will they do all together
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Definietly the theory of Sirens coming true this album!! Get ready to be enchanted by their music and the concept that'll deinitely blow your mind! HAHAHHAHAA so excited
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Very excited to know the new concept is about. A.C.E neber fails with new mind blowing concepts!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
So excited for this comeback A.C.E are amazing
Anonymous 14 hours ago
#ACE_COMEBACK♥ SUPPORT THEM PLEASE!!