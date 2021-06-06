  1. Home
  2. entertainment

A.C.E turns up the heat by announcing comeback with fifth mini album titled SIREN: DAWN

Read on to know more about A.C.E's comeback here!
33483 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 08:09 am
K-Pop group A.C.E announce comeback A.C.E group concept photo for their album
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Group A.C.E is coming back with another album and it naturally has all the CHOICEs all excited! This will be the group’s first release in 2021 after their last album release in September 2020, titled HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy. A.C.E is a five member group consisting of Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan, and Chan, who debuted in 2017 under record label BEAT Interactive. 

 

Today, on June 6, the group teased their fans CHOICE by posting a comeback teaser clip revealing only the name of the album. The clip is an animation of the title of the fifth mini album called SIREN: DAWN, which looks a bit like a loading sign. The words of the album shine bright towards the end of the clip.

 

Check out the comeback teaser for SIREN: DAWN below:

 

 

In April this year, the group’s agency notified fans that member Wow would be taking a hiatus due to him experiencing extreme psychological nervousness and anxiety and everyone’s focus was on the betterment of Wow’s mental health. However, the hashtags that are used in the announcement makes us wonder if Wow has been getting better and is taking a part in the comeback. In addition to that, the hastags also hint at the sun and the moon, raising more curiosity around the album's concept.

 

A.C.E’s most recent release was a collaboration song with Grammy nominated pop-duo Grey, titled ‘Down’.It has spring vibes with a cheerful concept as the music video is filled with filters and formats from Instagram and TikTok. 

 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: A.C.E's Chan feels Wow looks like a Siberian Husky; Members tease self composed songs for new album

 

What do you think SIREN: DAWN would be like? Tell us your predictions for their comeback in the comments below!

 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
DOWN MV: A.C.E. channels a cheery & optimistic vibe in the latest spring collab with Grey
A.C.E's Wow will be taking a hiatus to focus on his mental health; CHOICEs trend #ChoiceLovesWow in support
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: A.C.E reveal which members they'd love to switch bodies with; Byeongkwan sings JT's Sexy Back
EXCLUSIVE: A.C.E's Chan feels Wow looks like a Siberian Husky; Members tease self composed songs for new album
A.C.E makes history as the group enters Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart at number 12
Dear Oppa: An Aroha from India says Cha Eun Woo gives her motivation & happiness; Dedicates a song for him
Anonymous 33 minutes ago

A.C.E never disappoint and I really cant wait fornthr new album to come out! I'm so excited

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Can't wait for this comeback , so excited to see what kind of concept will they do all together

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Definietly the theory of Sirens coming true this album!! Get ready to be enchanted by their music and the concept that'll deinitely blow your mind! HAHAHHAHAA so excited

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Very excited to know the new concept is about. A.C.E neber fails with new mind blowing concepts!

Anonymous 6 hours ago

So excited for this comeback A.C.E are amazing

Anonymous 14 hours ago

#ACE_COMEBACK♥ SUPPORT THEM PLEASE!!