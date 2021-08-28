A.C.E unveils invigorating concept photos for ‘Changer: Dear Eris’

CHOICE stay alert! Because A.C.E is gearing up for another superhit comeback! On August 25 KST, A.C.E revealed that they’ll be making a comeback with their second repackaged album ‘Changer: Dear Eris’ on September 2 at 6 PM KST(2:30 PM IST). This will be the boys' return after the release of their fifth mini-album ‘SIREN: DAWN’.

On August 28 KST, the boys revealed unit and group teaser photos for the repacked album.

All the five members can be seen in predominantly denim clothes looking absolutely stunning while enjoying their time together in a green field.

The unit photos further reveal the chemistry between all the members. In the first set of unit concept photos, Jun, Wow and Kim Byeongkwan pose together at the camera while laying down in the green field, and standing together under the blue sky.

The second unit consisting of Chan and Donghun revealed even more adorable images as, in one of the images, Chan leans over donghun while pouting at the camera, while in the other one, Donghun can be seen taking a piggyback ride from Chan. Both Donghun and Chan looked adorable and handsome at the same time.

Prior to this, the boys also revealed teaser images of individual members to give fans a sneak peek into the upcoming album.

A.C.E. debuted in 2017 as a boy group consisting of five members Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan and Chan. The group has received a lot of support and love from fans ever since their debut thanks to the incredible music and impeccable personalities of the members.

Are you excited for A.C.E’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.