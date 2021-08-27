A.C.E unveils stunning teaser images for upcoming album ‘Changer: Dear Eris’

Are you ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions? Because A.C.E are all set for a comeback! On September 2 at 6 PM KST(2:30 PM IST), the five-member boy group will reveal their second repackaged album ‘Changer: Dear Eris’. The boys unveiled a second set of individual teaser images for the comeback along with a notice for an online fanmeeting following the album release and fans cannot keep calm!

Jun looks absolutely captivating while he sits calmly on the grass wearing a denim jacket and jeans along with a white t-shirt.

Kim Byeongkwan joins in, looking like an adorable and shy high-school student while he gives a small smile to the camera.

Wow looks up at the wide blue sky while wearing a loose denim shrug over his baggy black hoodie.

Chan turns his attire into that of a tennis player, wearing sports accessories like hand gloves and bandana while mischievously winking at the camera!

Donghun too decides to take CHOICE’s breath away with his mullet hair, million-dollar smile with a wink of his own!

The online fanmeeting will be held to celebrate the release of this highly anticipated album on September 4 at 2 PM KST(10:30 PM IST) as revealed by the boys on August 27.

A.C.E, which stands for ‘Attention Calling Emotions’ debuted back in 2017 with their single ‘Cactus’. The boy group consists of a total of five members- Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan and Chan. The group has so far released four mini-albums, two single albums and one repackaged album.

ALSO READ: A.C.E announces comeback with repackage album ‘Changer: Dear Eris’

Are you excited for A.C.E’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.