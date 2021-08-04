A.C.E's leader Jun shared what it really means for the group to release an OST for BL Kdrama 'Light On Me'

One of the most, dynamic and progressive K-pop groups out there is definitely A.C.E! The talented boy group consists of five members Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan, and Chan. The group debuted on May 23, 2017, with the single 'Cactus'. A.C.E has always strived towards pushing the envelope in terms of their music and concepts, and it is evident from their inimitable discography!

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, A.C.E's leader Jun shared what it really meant for the group to release an OST for the BL K-drama 'Light On Me'! For those unversed, BL is short for Boy Love and is currently the most accepted and widely used term for anime and manga with homosexual themes and romantic relationships. It covers all ages and genres within that scope. 'Light On Me' is a 2021 BL K-drama that follows the story of Tae Kyung (Lee Sae On) who is a loner and wishes to find some company. The teacher advises him to join the school’s student council. He agrees but discovers that making friends may be harder than it seems. He meets Shin Woo (Kang You Seok) and Da On (Choi Chan Yi) and what follows is a rather complicated web of interpersonal relationships!

Many fans have also noticed that A.C.E has sung one of the OST tracks for the drama titled 'Spark'! Although it is not uncommon for idols to sing OSTs for K-Dramas, it isn’t seen as often in BL dramas. Jun revealed that just like how the group's fandom, CHOICE are different in their own special ways, different people express love in their own unique manner and their love should be acknowledged and respected.

Jun revealed that it was an exciting process to detail the unique and intense moment of a beginning of a new romance with 'Spark' and hopes that BL K-dramas like 'Light On Me' can help break down prejudices and create a more equal world for all! Well, we leave our readers with this thoughtful and progressive comment by A.C.E's leader Jun!

