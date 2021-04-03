A.C.E's Wow will be taking a hiatus to focus on his mental health; CHOICEs trend #ChoiceLovesWow in support

Boy Group A.C.E's agency, BEAT Interactive, announced that Wow would be taking a break due to health problems.

BEAT Interactive released an official statement, on April 2, announcing Wow's break from promotional activities with A.C.E's for their upcoming April release, in order to focus on restoring his health. The agency explained that the artist had been experiencing symptoms of psychological anxiety, depression, and panic disorder, for about a year. He had been receiving professional treatment for the same.

The agency also shared that, especially in view of the upcoming album release and promotions, Wow has been experiencing a great deal of psychological nervousness and anxiety. He has been advised plenty of rest and stability. It has been decided that he would be stepping out of activities to nurture his health. The agency hopes that fans would extend their love and support for Wow. During his recovery period, as per the announcement, the agency would accept fan support in the form of support letters only.

Fans have been posting, via SNS, their gratitude for inspiring them and promising to aid his recovery in every way possible. They are showing their support using the hashtags #ChoiceLovesWow, #ChoiceHearsYouWow and #ChoiceWillStandByACE.

We wish Wow a speedy recovery so that he can be healthy and happily return to CHOICEs once again!

Credits :Beat Interactive

