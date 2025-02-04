Action-packed thriller Trigger drops first look of Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang; Out on Netflix in Q3

The upcoming action-thriller drama Trigger has dropped an exciting first look of its leading stars, Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang, and fans are already buzzing with excitement! Set to premiere in the third quarter of 2025 on Netflix, Trigger is going to deliver a heart-pounding, adrenaline-fueled experience like no other.

Set in South Korea, a nation renowned for its strict gun control laws, Trigger explores a rising wave of illegal firearms mysteriously flooding the country, leading to an unprecedented surge in gun-related crimes. This sudden and dangerous shift forces two very different men into the world of firearms, each for their own reasons, and sets the stage for a fierce battle with high stakes.

Kim Nam Gil plays Lee Do, a former military sniper who has turned his focus to law enforcement. As a dedicated police officer, Lee Do is driven by a sense of justice, and his mission to find and dismantle the underground arms trade becomes a personal crusade. His character is defined by his relentless pursuit of the truth and his commitment to protecting his country from the rising chaos.

On the other side of the coin is Moon Baek, portrayed by Kim Young Kwang. Moon Baek is a seemingly carefree figure in the underground arms trade, but his easygoing exterior hides a mind that is calculating and methodical. As a mastermind with a hidden agenda, Moon Baek is one of the key players in the mysterious gun-smuggling operation, and his motivations remain shrouded in secrecy.

Advertisement

What makes Trigger stand out is its action-packed sequences, explosive gunfights, and high-octane thrills that promise to hook viewers. With the rising conflict between Lee Do and Moon Baek, audiences are in for a genre-defining intensity, filled with heart-stopping moments and unexpected twists. The showdown between these two characters, one fighting for justice, the other for personal gain, will undoubtedly be the highlight of the series.

The chemistry between these two leading men is expected to spark an interesting rivalry that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end. As excitement for the series builds, fans are eagerly awaiting Trigger’s official release.