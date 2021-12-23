Actor Hong Jong Hyun confirmed to lead comedy series ‘Ants are Riding’

South Korean actor Hong Jong Hyun is all set to return to the small screen! The actor has reportedly been confirmed as the male lead in the upcoming TVING original series, Ants are Riding.

Set to air in 2022, Ants are Riding, is a human comedy drama that follows the rise and fall of the stock market. The show revolves around 5 ‘ants’ who jump into the stock market and learn about life, friendship, and love, in the process. ‘Ants’, here, refers to small investors.

Hong Jong Hyun will be playing the role of Choi Sun Ho, a part-timer in a convenience store, who gets dizzy if he so much as looks at a stock market window. The same part-timer who, curiously enough, rides a Mercedes Benz home.

This will be the actor’s first role since successfully completing his mandatory military service earlier this year in June. Hong Jong Hyun had then communicated via his agency, C-JeS Entertainment, “I have been discharged after successfully completing my military service. There were difficult times in the military, but they were times that allowed me to have valuable experiences more than anything.”

The actor first debuted as a model in 2007 and went on to make his acting debut in 2008. He was cast in his first leading role in 2014, in the series Her Lovely Heels.

Stay tuned for more updates about Ants are Riding.

