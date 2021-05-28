Actor Jang Ki Yong and former gymnast Son Yeon Jae's agencies deny their dating rumours

After dating rumours arose on the internet, the agencies have come forward to deny them. Read on to know more.

Dating speculations are on the rise in the Korean entertainment industry for a couple of weeks. We had two couples confirmed this past week itself - MOMOLAND’s Hyebin and former UNB member Marco and Lee Seung Gi dating Lee Da In. So rumours seem to be on the rise about other Korean celebs too. Such as the talented Jang Ki Yong and Son Yeon Jae.

Since quite some time, there were speculations in online communities of actor Jang Ki Yong dating the gymnast Son Yeon Jae. These rumours were based on the celebs’ Instagram photos, where they had uploaded the ocean clicked at similar places. To put an end to this rumour once and for all, both the celeb’s agencies announced that it is not true.

YG Entertainment, Jang Ki Yong’s agency, stated, “Actor Jang Ki Yong says he and Son Yeon Jae do not know each other. The photo in question was taken when he went to Busan to film the drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up.”

Meanwhile even Son Yeon Jae’s agency responded, “As a result of checking with Son Yeon Jae, she and Jang Ki Yong do not know each other at all. Son Yeon Jae doesn’t have any acquaintances in the entertainment world.”

In other news, Jang Ki Yong is currently filming the fantasy romance drama My Roommate is Gumiho, opposite Hyeri. While Son Yeon Jae is an instructor and founder of a rhythmic gymnastics academy called Lead Studio.

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla.

