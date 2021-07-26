Actor Ji Chang Wook tests positive for COVID 19; Co actors Hwang In Yeop & Choi Sung Eun negative

Another victim of Covid-19. This time it’s actor Ji Chang Wook. On 26 July, an official from the artist’s label, Glorious Entertainment told Newsen “Ji Chang Wook has been diagnosed with Corona 19.” The agency also informed of his treatment by saying, “Ji Chang Wook does not have any special health issues and is being treated and quarantined according to the guidelines of the quarantine authorities.”

The actor is currently filming for the Netflix original series ‘The Sound of Magic’. The drama also stars Hwang In Yeop and Choi Sung Eun. According to Edaily, Hwang In Yeop and Choi Sung Eun's test results have come out negative and all the filming staff is being tested. The shooting for the drama has been brought to a halt following the news.

‘The Sound of Magic’ is an upcoming drama series based on the popular webtoon ‘Annarasumanara’. Ji Chang Wook has taken up the role of Rieul, who is a magician that wants to remain as a child and stop growing up by stopping time. Choi Sung Eun will act as Yoon Ah Yi, a young girl who wishes to become an adult as soon as possible. It is an emotional story between the two characters and Hwang In Yeop who plays Na Il Deung, Yoon Ah Yi’s classmate who has feelings for her. Nam Da Reum is set to appear as a younger version of the mysterious magician.

With the shooting of the drama on pause for now, we await further details from the agencies. We hope actor Ji Chang Wook joins the cast in good health soon.

