Actor Ji Soo declares strict legal action to be taken against those pinning false allegations on him

Ji Soo was embroiled in a vicious school bullying and sexual harassment charges months ago. The actor’s law firm has now released a statement. Read it here.

On the morning on May 27, KeyEast Entertainment announced that they are parting ways with actor Ji Soo. They stated that it was a mutual agreement to “terminate the contract” but will continue to do their best regarding the lawsuit filed by Victory Contents company against damages for River Where The Moon Rises.

Approximately two months ago, during the production of River Where The Moon Rises, Ji Soo was accused of school bullying and sexual violence. At the time, his management company KeyEast Entertainment released statements denying the claim and Ji Soo even posted an apology letter, but denied any sexual violence. In the afternoon of May 27, Ji Soo’s law firm Shin & Kim released a statement on the actor’s behalf. It states that the sexual crimes he has been targeted against are entirely false and because the actor has been taking time to reflect on himself and posted an apology, there were being written off as true and malicious articles are being spreaded. It also states that they’re now going to file a criminal complaint for defamation against people spreading negative comments and it’s currently undergoing investigation.

Read the whole statement by Shin & Kim law firm below:

As the legal representative of actor Ji Soo, our law firm shares our client’s position as follows.

Immediately after the allegation of school violence was raised, the client posted a handwritten apology on social media and asked for forgiveness directly from all contacted persons.

There were several claims made that were different from the truth or completely false, but to show that he was reflecting on his past behavior, the client did not take any kind of action against those claims. However, claims that are clearly false, such as the accusation that he ‘was a perpetrator of a sexual crime,’ were expanded and shared online, and while the client was staying silent and reflecting on himself, the claims written above are being accepted as if they are true.

As a result, the client has filed a criminal complaint for defamation in order to correct the false information and reveal the truth. An investigation on the people who uploaded the false posts is currently ongoing. Moreover, the client will continue to actively take legal action against those who defame him by posting false information or curse at and insult him with unspeakable words.

We apologize for causing many people to worry again due to the filing of this criminal complaint.

