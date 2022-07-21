Actor Jin debuting soon? ARMY speculates as Kim Namgil recalls working with BTS member, Cha Eun Woo & Seohyun

The BTS ARMY has been manifesting this one for a long time now. BTS’ oldest member Jin is a sight for sore eyes and a lavish one at that. He’s a class singer and has countless times proven just how his talent and hard work have worked in the favor of the team. Interestingly, the BTS member has a degree in Film Studies from Konkuk University and had initially planned on pursuing an acting career after watching Kim Nam Gil in period drama ‘Queen Seondeok’.

Well it seems like Jin’s own inspiration spilled some beans. The actor, producer, director and singer, Kim Nam Gil was asked about his nickname ‘yeonggam’ which refers to an old man. He replied saying how he finds it easier to communicate with his hyungs and noonas (older male and female friends or acquaintances). He further added that the ease of communication with the younger generation disappears as he is behind the digital age.

However, his next words caught the attention of many around the world. Kim Nam Gil mentioned working with BTS’ Jin, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun. While the latter two are active as actors in the industry, Jin’s work in a drama or a film has been unheard of, at least for now. While the 29 year old lent his voice for an OST for dramas ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ and ‘Jirisan’, he has so far not acted in any dramas.

This has made the BTS ARMY wonder about what project Kim Nam Gil worked on, with Jin? The 42 year old actor has a drama ‘Island’ with Cha Eun Woo, which was shot mainly in Jeju Island. Jin also shared some photos from his visit to the island recently and we think this could be the connecting link.

Which role would you like to see Jin in? Let us know below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS to collab with Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg for ‘bad decisions’ dropping on August 5