Actor Jisung dishes on the difference between his roles in ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ and ‘ADAMAS’

South Korean actor Jisung is known for his sincere portrayals of characters throughout his journey in the industry. Having worked for over two decades, he has mastered the art of making any role genuine by immersing himself and committing to the job at hand. Even if he’s playing multiple characters at a time, he precisely separates each from the other to have a perfect balance between them.

In the upcoming suspense drama ‘ADAMAS’, Jisung plays Ha Woosin and Song Suhyeon, the twin brothers who are out for answers. After losing their step father to a heinous murder and years later learning that their biological father was wrongfully held responsible, they head out to unravel the conspiracy.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the actor has taken on multiple roles in a K-drama. Jisung previously wowed the audiences by successfully pulling off seven personalities in ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’, a story where he, a chaebol, figures out his life with a dissociative identity disorder.

Talking about his two portrayals, the actor revealed how they each were unique on their own. He is said to have used his experience of filming ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’, for this role as twin brothers. However, Jisung also said that the two challenges are very different. His earlier role saw him displaying the various personalities, so Jisung thought that each character was different while playing them out.

At the same time, in ‘ADAMAS’, he wanted to approach the twin brothers as one person, who have the same starting point. He further explained that they are almost the same person with only slight differences between them so he had to pay keen attention to the nuances of Ha Woosin and Song Suhyeon.

‘ADAMAS’ premieres on July 27 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on tvN and Disney+ Hotstar.

